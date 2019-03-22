Ad
There will be no Brexit on 29 March. But a UK crash departure from the bloc is not yet ruled out (Photo: Duncan Hull)

Copyright and (another) new Brexit vote This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

After EU-27 leaders granted an extension to the Brexit deadline, at their Brussels summit, the UK parliament will have until 12 April to pass the withdrawal agreement - or decide on a different Brexit strategy.

British prime minister Theresa May's government has conceded it is likely to hold the third meaningful vote on the deal next week.

According to British media reports, the vote is likely to be on Tuesday (26 March) or Wedn...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

