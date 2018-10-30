EU must stand up to Trump's Middle East 'peace plan'

The prevailing mood among European diplomats dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of despair: the peace process is dead, the two-state solution seems gone, and the United States is taking one detrimental step after another.

Meanwhile, the European Union appears to be stuck on the sidelines.

Yet in fact, Europe's role has rarely been as important and its responsibility rarely as big as they are now.

For decades, Europe has advocated a two-state solution tha...