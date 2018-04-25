Ad
euobserver
A draft version of Wednesday's EU paper said that European "values, democratic principles, legal norms and .. respect of fundamental rights" should be embedded in the design of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. (Photo: orihaus)

Analysis

EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron did not mince words when speaking to technology magazine Wired about the upcoming disruption by artificial intelligence (AI).

The technological revolution that comes with AI is, he said, "in fact a political revolution".

"In the US, it is entirely driven by the private sector, large corporations, and some startups dealing with them. All the choices they will make are private choices that deal with collective values," warned Macron.

"On the o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawDigitalAnalysis

Related articles

EU unsure how to 'make most' of AI
Sex toys and smart robots: Who's liable?
MEPs bar WMD and killer robots from new EU arms fund
Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
A draft version of Wednesday's EU paper said that European "values, democratic principles, legal norms and .. respect of fundamental rights" should be embedded in the design of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. (Photo: orihaus)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawDigitalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections