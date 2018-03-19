Ad
euobserver
Amal, a 47-year old Syrian, is now living on the Greek island of Lesbos where she arrived after passing through Turkey (Photo: Oxfam)

Moria refugee camp is no place for people

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Amal, Moria hotspot, Lesvos, Greece,

Spring warms our hearts and our bodies. Moria, the refugee camp on Lesbos where I lived when I arrived in Europe, however, is cold and prison-like. The tents did not provide cover from the harsh winter wind or the freezing rain.

Lesbos is a beautiful Greek island, but the camp is hell. I invite all European politicians to visit us, to witness our hardship and our hunger; to see what it feels like when your fate is in the hands of others.

But you will also see that this situation c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says
EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal
EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
Amal, a 47-year old Syrian, is now living on the Greek island of Lesbos where she arrived after passing through Turkey (Photo: Oxfam)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections