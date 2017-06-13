Ad
Avramopoulos: "There have been enough delays and there have been enough discussions, it is time for action." (Photo: © European Union, 2017/Photo: Frédéric Maigrot)

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland face EU sanctions on migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission is launching sanctions against the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland over an EU asylum scheme.

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters in Strasbourg on Tuesday (13 June) that all three states had neglected their legal obligations to take in asylum seekers from Italy and Greece.

"These are the three member states that have not, I repeat, have not done anything for more than one year or even for the whole duration of the scheme," he s...

Migration

