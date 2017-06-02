Macron Leaks could be 'isolated individual', France says

France has found no evidence that Russia was behind Macron Leaks, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin has warned that “patriotic” hackers could strike the German election.
Guillaume Poupard, the head of the French cyber security agency, Anssi, told the AP news agency on Thursday (1 June) that the Macron hack resembled the actions of “an isolated individual”.
"The attack was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”, he said. “It really could be anyone. It c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
