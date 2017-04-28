Ad
euobserver
MEPs have sent a letter to president Tajani asking him to explain his role in an anti-gay summit that took place in the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

EP chief faces questions after homophobic 'summit'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

[Updated at 20.06] Anti-gay groups have hosted a summit at the European Parliament, raising questions about support by the institution's president.

The so-called Second Transatlantic Summit unfolded in the parliament on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 April). It gathered lawmakers from around the world, including the European Parliament, and gave them an opportunity to exchange ideas on how to oppose same-sex marriages.

The summit was organised under the auspices of the centre-ri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Related articles

Commission 'shockingly passive' on Lithuania gay rights
Malta to push for LGBTI rights in troubled times
Panti Bliss: EU lessons from the gay rights movement
Italy changes EU gay rights map
MEPs have sent a letter to president Tajani asking him to explain his role in an anti-gay summit that took place in the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections