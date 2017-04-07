Three million Ukrainians can soon visit EU visa-free

Some 3 million Ukrainians will soon have the right to travel as tourists to the European Union without having to apply for a visa, following the European Parliament's agreement that Ukraine fulfilled the criteria for the EU's visa waiver programme.

MEPs on Thursday (6 April) overwhelmingly supported adding Ukraine to the list of countries that are exempt from short-stay visa requirements.

The proposal, which was agreed with the Council of the EU, where national governments meet, ...