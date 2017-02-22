EU says US energy summits will continue

The European Union expects to continue annual energy summits with the United States, but sources in and around the US department of energy cannot confirm they will.

“The EU side expects the energy council to continue and will be discussing with US counterparts in due course appropriate timing and agenda topics,” said Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for the European Commission.

In 2009, US president Barack Obama's first year in office, the two parties established a EU-US energy counci...