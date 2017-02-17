Africa is our destiny

If your eyes roll at international gatherings like the G20 foreign ministers’ summit this week in Bonn or the Security Conference I’ll be attending this weekend in Munich, let me confess, mine used to as well.

But after nearly two decades of harassing and attending such gatherings, I’ve discovered the dirty little secret of these events is they’re often not just talking shops.

For example, the last three G8 or G7 summits hosted by Germany were turning points on debt cancellation...