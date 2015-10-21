Ship captain to launch migrant sea rescue mission

Klaus Vogel spent most of his life at sea, steering large ships through waters in far-off places and in the Mediterranean.

Last November, he quit his ten-year job as captain of a big container ship. The 59-year-old from Hamburg, who holds a PhD in history, has a new vision.

"If somebody is in distress at sea we have an obligation to help and I personally feel obliged to do that", he told this website on Tuesday (20 October).

Vogel came to Brussels to announce the Europea...