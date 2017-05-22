Portugal held up as symbol of EU recovery

Portugal is no longer in breach of EU deficit rules, in a turn-around for the bailout state that symbolised broader economic recovery, the European Commission said on Monday (22 May).

“It’s really a very good and a very important piece of news for Portugal … for the Portuguese people”, Pierre Moscovici, the French commissioner, who is in charge of fiscal discipline, told press in Brussels.

He said Portugal’s deficit was forecast to stay below the EU target of less than 3 percen...