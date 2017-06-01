Ad
euobserver
Soros speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum (Photo: European Commission)

US billionaire Soros warns EU of 'existential danger'

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Union is in "existential danger" because of "dysfunctional" institutions, a persistent austerity policy and outdated treaties, American billionaire George Soros warned in Brussels on Thursday (1 June).

The Hungarian-born philanthropist, who was speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum, said the EU should use the Brexit negotiations to introduce far-reaching reforms and be "radically reinvented", otherwise it risks ceasing to exist.

"If the European Union carries on w...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Soros speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum (Photo: European Commission)

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

