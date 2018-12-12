Ad
Attack took place during EP's last session of the year (Photo: bruxelles5)

MEPs and EU staff hid from Strasbourg gunman

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs and other EU staff hid in restaurants and alleys in Strasbourg during a gunman's rampage in the French city on Tuesday (11 December) evening.

The suspect was still on the loose on Wednesday morning after killing three people and injuring 12 others, six of them seriously, the night before.

France was also on "emergency alert", with heightened security at border crossing points and Christmas Markets in what was being treated as a terrorist incident, its interior minister, Chri...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Attack took place during EP's last session of the year (Photo: bruxelles5)

