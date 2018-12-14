Fishing quota and no-deal Brexit preparation This WEEK

Some EU institutions are slowly winding down towards the Christmas break, while others have a flurry of activity at the end of the year.

The week after the last EU summit of the year will still see plenty of action in the building of the Council of the EU, the institution where member states meet.

The week is kicked off with a meeting of ministers in charge of agriculture and fisheries. On Monday, they will discuss the European Commission's proposal for a new Common Agricultural P...