'Covid passports' for Eastern Partnership neighbours?

After more than three months of pandemic, the EU's internal borders are gradually re-opening for the movement of people.
Restrictions for travelling are being lifted at different speeds, but nevertheless the situation does seem bright for European citizens with the freedom to travel across 26 Schengen states and overall in the EU.
Less fortunate are the potential visitors from third countries. Entry to the EU is restricted ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Denis Cenusa is a researcher at the Institut für Politikwissenschaft, Justus-Liebig-Universität (Giessen, Germany), where he is conducting his PhD research of the EU’s impact on “state resilience” in Eastern Europe, with a focus on Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
He co-edited with Michael Emerson the handbook: Deepening EU-Moldova relations: What, Why and How? (2016 and 2018 editions), and with Steven Blockmans The Struggle for Good Governance in Eastern Europe (2018). He authored various publications on visa liberalisation, oligarchy in Eastern Europe, Russia's leverage on energy security and democratic involvement in the Eastern Partnership.
Denis Cenusa is a researcher at the Institut für Politikwissenschaft, Justus-Liebig-Universität (Giessen, Germany), where he is conducting his PhD research of the EU’s impact on “state resilience” in Eastern Europe, with a focus on Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
He co-edited with Michael Emerson the handbook: Deepening EU-Moldova relations: What, Why and How? (2016 and 2018 editions), and with Steven Blockmans The Struggle for Good Governance in Eastern Europe (2018). He authored various publications on visa liberalisation, oligarchy in Eastern Europe, Russia's leverage on energy security and democratic involvement in the Eastern Partnership.