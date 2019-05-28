EU Parliament ready for Council spat on top EU posts

In mid-May, the European Parliament's top civil servant Klaus Welle joked about the so-called Spitzenkandidaten - where lead candidates are selected for the next European Commission presidency.

"Our biggest success in the English language was 'Kindergarten'. Now we are doing 'Spitzenkandida't," quipped the German secretary-general to a round of laughter at the Norway House in Brussels.

Fast forward to this week, post EU elections, and some of the heads of state and government meet...