'Dear Donald,' starts May's extension letter to Tusk (Photo: Facebook - Prime minister's profile)

May asks for Brexit extension until 30 June

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May on Friday (5 April) asked for further extending the Brexit deadline, until 30 June, in a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk, to allow British lawmakers time to agree on the withdrawal deal.

"The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019," May said...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

