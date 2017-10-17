Is bank agency HQ the Brexit 'booby prize'?

Ministers for EU affairs met in Luxembourg on Tuesday (17 October) to discuss the future location of two London-based EU agencies, both of which will have to find a new home after Brexit.

However, while countries offering to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have been very actively presenting their bids in public, those that want to scoop up the European Banking Authority (EBA) have operated almost in stealth mode.

Just look at the press conferences that have been organised...