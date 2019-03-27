Ad
Hebron, a city in the West Bank, is divided between Palestinians and Israeli settlers (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Hebron and Gaza Strip,
Hebron, a city in the West Bank, is divided between Palestinians and Israeli settlers (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza means illegal settlers are more free to travel to and trade with the EU than Palestinians living at home.

The restrictions on Palestinian movement are on show in Hebron, a city in the West Bank.

They are even more visible in Gaza, where Israeli forces have locked away people and their businesses from the outside world.

Hebron mosaic

\nOn a rooftop in Hebron's old city centre, Hisham Sharabati, a Palestinian resident, po...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

