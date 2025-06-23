Ad
Ursula von der Leyen’s alliance with the far-right to kill anti-greenwashing rules amounts to a 'serious breach of trust', said socialist MEP Tiemo Wölken. 'The Berlaymont is starting to look like EPP headquarters' (Photo: EU Commission)

Last-minute U-turn on greenwashing law triggers major EU row

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Commission’s surprise decision to pull its anti-greenwashing law has sparked a political and constitutional row in Brussels. 

On Monday (23 June), MEPs accused commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who is supposed to be impartial, of bowing to party pressure and undermining the EU’s legislative process.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

