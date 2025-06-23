Last-minute U-turn on greenwashing law triggers major EU row

The European Commission’s surprise decision to pull its anti-greenwashing law has sparked a political and constitutional row in Brussels.
On Monday (23 June), MEPs accused commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who is supposed to be impartial, of bowing to party pressure and undermining the EU’s legislative process.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.