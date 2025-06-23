Last-minute U-turn on greenwashing law triggers major EU row

The European Commission’s surprise decision to pull its anti-greenwashing law has sparked a political and constitutional row in Brussels.

On Monday (23 June), MEPs accused commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who is supposed to be impartial, of bowing to party pressure and undermining the EU’s legislative process.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Become a member