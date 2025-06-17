Ad
EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius: 'It sometimes takes four years to get a permit. We want to bring that down to 60 days' (Photo: EU Commission)

EU rewrites the rules to revive its defence industry

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

With Russia’s war in Ukraine grinding into its fourth year, the EU is preparing for what senior officials now call a “high-intensity conflict” scenario. Not just abroad, but on its own soil. 

“We’re not trying to be alarmist here, but we’re just facing the facts,” EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters on Tuesday (17 June), as the commission un...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

