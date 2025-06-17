Weaponising civilians — how 'proxy bombing' is the new front in psychological warfare

The Russian-Ukrainian war is radically redefining how modern wars are fought, with two technological advancements standing out in particular: drones and proxy bombing.

While the widespread use of drones by both Ukraine and Russia dominates headlines and defence strategies (especially after Ukraine’s unprecedented To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Login