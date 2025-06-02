EU lagging behind new US push for Russia sanctions

The EU's next round of Russia sanctions is unlikely to be ready in time for the G7 summit, despite a US call for coordinated action.

Four EU diplomats speaking to EUobserver on Monday (2 June) poured cold water on a US senators' appeal that "by the G7 summit, we hope to have [new] sanctions put in place - in coordination with Europe".

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Become a member