EU lagging behind new US push for Russia sanctions

The EU's next round of Russia sanctions is unlikely to be ready in time for the G7 summit, despite a US call for coordinated action.
Four EU diplomats speaking to EUobserver on Monday (2 June) poured cold water on a US senators' appeal that "by the G7 summit, we hope to have [new] sanctions put in place - in coordination with Europe".
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
