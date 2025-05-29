Ad
euobserver
NLMK employs 9,000 people in Belgium, Denmark, France, and Italy (Photo: nlmk.com)

Russian steel boss to sue EU over shipping sanctions

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian steel king Vladimir Lisin is planning to sue the EU over its latest sanctions, amid a wider battle to protect his European assets.

Lisin, who is chairman of the NLMK steel group and Russia's fourth-richest man (according to Forbes magazine), will contest the EU's decision to blacklist the

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

