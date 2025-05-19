Right of Reply: Volga shipping responds to EU sanctions report

In the article "EU names Emirati and Chinese firms in new Russia sanctions," published by EUobserver on 7 May 2025, the following is mentioned: "The shipping firm, Volga Shipping ... [is] allegedly running shadow oil tankers to evade a Western oil embargo".



Volga Shipping wishes to correct this, as the information is not true.



Please be informed that the fleet of Volga Shipping does not contain oil tankers and the company is not engaged in transportation of any liquid cargoes, including oil, oil products, or liquid natural gas (LNG).



In fact, Volga Shipping operates exclusively small dry bulk vessels (with deadweight from 3,000 to 7,000 tonnes), suitable for the shallow ports of the Azov Sea and internal river waterways in Russia.



The company does not own, operate, or manage any oil tankers, since all Volga Shipping's tanker vessels were sold in 2023, and you can find more detailed information on our official website.



Volga Shipping also doesn't provide any kind of services to oil tanker operators or oil/LNG gas exporters.



Furthermore, all our shipments are performed in strict compliance with national and international legislation.



And all our vessels operate with activated AIS (Automatic Identification System).



Our company's primary cargoes are: grain (46 percent), coal (13 percent), and construction materials, such as crushed stone and gravel (24 percent).



River shipments inside Russia represent 70 percent of the total shipments of Volga Shipping.



A major part of our export shipments (97 percent in 2024) is performed from the Azov Sea to Turkey.



We represent a very small share of the total sea shipping fleet of Russia by deadweight – less than one percent.

Volga shipping got in touch with EUobserver after publication of the story to deny managing or operating oil tankers. EUobserver was unable to independently verify the claim.