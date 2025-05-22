Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas met Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade late on Wednesday (Photo: EEAS)

EU's Kallas urges Serbia's Vučić to pick sides on Putin

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has rebuked Serbia for its close ties to Russia, using sharper terms than EU Council head António Costa.  

Kallas was greeted on a rainy night at Belgrade airport on Wednesday (21 May) by Serbian foreign minister Marko Gjuriq with a bunch of flowers on her first official EU visit to Serbia. 

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas met Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade late on Wednesday (Photo: EEAS)

