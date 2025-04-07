Serbia's mass 'moral' protest is Vučić’s Achilles heel, ex-minister says

Serbia’s mass protests are led by a generation too young to remember the rallies against Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milošević — yet determined to confront the country's entrenched power.
The current target is Aleksandar Vučić, the Russian-friendly president of the Balkan republic, who has been in power si...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Juan Navarro is a freelance journalist who has been working for El Pais in Spain since 2019. He reports on depopulation and the challenges of modern rural life.
Juan Navarro is a freelance journalist who has been working for El Pais in Spain since 2019. He reports on depopulation and the challenges of modern rural life.