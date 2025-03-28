Serbia's alarming path toward media suppression 

Following last weekend’s historic protests, the Serbian government has intensified its crackdown on independent media, using state-backed disinformation, intimidation tactics, and commercial pressure to undermine journalistic integrity.

Independent outlets have been directly targeted by a government-led smear campaign designed to delegitimise independent reporting and restrict public access to truthful information.

Between 9-15 March, the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and speaker of the parliament, Ana Brnabić, publicly labeled independent channels such as N1, a CNN affiliate, and Nova S as “enemies of Serbia.”

Pro-government media falsely reported that a United Media (owner of N1 and Nova S) employee attacked minister Nikola Selaković. Meanwhile, government-affiliated networks systematically harass UM journalists online.

The European Federation of Journalists has warned that these tactics create a hostile environment for press freedom.

For months, Serbia has been in turmoil following the tragic collapse of a structure in Novi Sad that killed 15 people.

What began as national mourning turned into a mass movement against corruption, demanding accountability and transparency.

Instead of engaging in democratic dialogue, the Serbian authorities have responded with intimidation, legal threats, and open hostility toward independent journalists. President Vučić has labelled independent media and their reporters as enemies of the state and accused them of criminal activity without evidence.

These are not just attacks on media — they are attacks on democracy itself.

This is not just Serbia’s fight — it is a test for Europe. Serbia is an EU candidate country, and one of the fundamental requirements for accession is media freedom.

Yet, despite the clear and growing assault on independent journalism, Brussels has largely remained silent. The European Commission’s routine statements of concern are not enough.

With European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen set to meet president Vučić next week, this moment presents a critical opportunity for the EU to address the erosion of media freedom in Serbia.

The EU has learned painful lessons from Hungary’s backsliding into authoritarianism, where a once-independent press has been turned into a government mouthpiece. Those lessons mean nothing if Brussels allows Serbia to follow the same path. The EU has the tools to act, and it must use them now.

The media suppression playbook

Serbia’s government is employing well-known authoritarian tactics to control information:

· Discredit independent journalism — label critical media as foreign agents, enemies of the state, or criminals.

· Control the narrative — flood the airwaves with pro-government messaging while using state influence to marginalise independent voices.

· Financially suffocate dissent — cut off advertising revenue and impose restrictive regulations to make independent outlets unsustainable. Threaten, intimidate, and, if necessary, silence smear campaigns, legal harassment, and direct threats against journalists.

Serbia is already deep into this process. Government-aligned media push disinformation daily, regulatory bodies selectively enforce rules to punish independent outlets, and there are open discussions about banning N1 altogether.

The next step? A state of emergency that would give Vučić sweeping powers to further control information.

EU can't afford another Hungary

The EU has made the mistake of waiting too long before addressing democratic backsliding. In Hungary, by the time real pressure was applied, it was too late. Brussels must:

· Condition Serbia’s EU accession on media freedom — no negotiations without concrete protections for press independence.

· Hold Serbia accountable for attacks on journalists — apply diplomatic pressure to halt disinformation and intimidation tactics.

· Demand independent regulatory oversight — Serbia’s media landscape must not be dominated by government-aligned broadcasters.

· Engage European businesses and investors — suppressing press freedom threatens Serbia’s economic stability and international reputation.

Europe’s leaders must decide: will they continue issuing weak statements while another country slides into authoritarianism, or will they take decisive action to protect fundamental democratic values?

The crackdown on independent media in Serbia is escalating. The European Commission, national governments, and international organisations must intervene before the window for meaningful action closes.

Allowing Serbia to continue down this path unchecked sends a clear message to other aspiring autocrats: silencing the press comes without consequences.

In the 1990s, the West watched as democracy collapsed in parts of Eastern Europe, leading to war, instability, and suffering.

Today, the collapse is quieter but no less dangerous. Media freedom is the canary in the coal mine. If Serbia’s free press falls, it will signal that democracy is no longer a priority for the European Union, setting a dangerous precedent for the entire region.