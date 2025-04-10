'Too risky' for EU soldiers to arrest fugitive Bosnian Serb chief

Bosnian appeals for EU soldiers to help arrest a top Serb politician have fallen on deaf ears, amid concern it would aggravate the country's political crisis.
Member states' ambassadors meeting in the EU Council's political and security committee (PSC) in Brussels on Wednesday (9 April) flatly rejected the idea of EU-flagged soldiers going into Banja Luka in B...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
