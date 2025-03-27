Ad
euobserver
The Paris meeting involved 27 EU states, EU institutions, plus the UK and Ukraine (Photo: EU Council)

EU preparing new Russia sanctions, snubs Putin plea on banks

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing further sanctions on Russia despite Moscow’s call to let one of its top banks off the hook in return for a mini-ceasefire.

Work on the 17th round of sanctions

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Prepare a 72-hour crisis survival kit for citizens, EU tells capitals
The case for splitting Ukraine's critical minerals three ways: US, Ukraine and EU
Italy, Czech Republic, France, drive up Russian LNG imports 18 percent
The Paris meeting involved 27 EU states, EU institutions, plus the UK and Ukraine (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections