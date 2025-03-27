Ad
euobserver
Overseas Russian gas is often resold as 'whitewashed' gas from an EU country (Photo: Venti Views)

Italy, Czech Republic, France, drive up Russian LNG imports 18 percent

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Despite lofty promises to quit Russian gas by 2027, EU imports rose 18 percent last year.

That’s according to a new analysis on Thursday (27 March) from energy think tank Ember, which found that Italy, France and the Czech Republic were the main drivers of the surge — even as overall gas demand barely moved.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU leaders make nice to Orbán after Trump win
EU to blacklist China alongside Russia, in Ukraine war milestone
Overseas Russian gas is often resold as 'whitewashed' gas from an EU country (Photo: Venti Views)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections