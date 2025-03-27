Italy, Czech Republic, France, drive up Russian LNG imports 18 percent

Despite lofty promises to quit Russian gas by 2027, EU imports rose 18 percent last year.
That’s according to a new analysis on Thursday (27 March) from energy think tank Ember, which found that Italy, France and the Czech Republic were the main drivers of the surge — even as overall gas demand barely moved.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
