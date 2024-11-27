Ad
The Okhmatdyt hospital in 2023, which treated war-wounded Ukrainian children, was hit by Russian cruise missiles on 8 July 2024, killing two people (Photo: President of Ukraine)

EU to blacklist China alongside Russia, in Ukraine war milestone

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The first-ever Chinese names are set to join Russians on the EU's Ukraine war blacklist, in a marker of the conflict's geopolitical creep. 

A Chinese businesswoman and four Chinese firms are to be placed under a full EU visa ban and asset freeze, according to a draft list seen by EUobserver on Tuesday (26 November).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

