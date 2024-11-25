Ad
euobserver
Russia has laid waste to entire cities in Ukraine, including Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region (Photo: Ukraine )

Most Russian drone violations of Romania unintentional, says Nato admiral

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Most of the Russian drones violating Romanian airspace to attack Ukraine are not intentional, according to a top ranking Nato admiral on Monday (25 November).

"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Leaked: Russian academia and firms building Putin's drone army
What would a minimum definition of a Ukraine victory look like?
Von der Leyen 2.0 commission in focus This WEEK
Zelensky tells EU 'every day is best moment to push harder' on 1,000 day anniversary of war
Russia has laid waste to entire cities in Ukraine, including Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region (Photo: Ukraine )

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections