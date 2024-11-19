Ad
euobserver
Roberta Metsola said the European Parliament would stand with Ukraine until 'freedom and real peace, for as long as it takes' (Photo: European Parliament)

Zelensky tells EU 'every day is best moment to push harder' on 1,000 day anniversary of war

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As the war between Ukraine and Russia marked its 1,000th day on Tuesday (19 November), president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament and called for continued support from the EU. 

“[Russian president Vladimir] Putin is focused on winning this war, he will not stop on his own," Zelensky told EU lawmakers in a video address. “The more time ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Broad EU backing for US move on Ukraine missiles
What would a minimum definition of a Ukraine victory look like?
Roberta Metsola said the European Parliament would stand with Ukraine until 'freedom and real peace, for as long as it takes' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections