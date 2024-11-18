Ad
EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on 18 November (Photo: EU Council)

Broad EU backing for US move on Ukraine missiles

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels ,

EU foreign ministers have backed a US decision to let Ukraine fire its 'ATACMS' long-range missiles into Russia, with some criticising Germany’s phone-call to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Germany and France voiced support for the US move at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (18 November), but without saying if they’d let Ukraine use ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

