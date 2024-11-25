Ad
The vote on the new European Commission is by simple majority (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

Von der Leyen 2.0 commission in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs are set to approve the new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (27 November), after days of infighting between the two biggest parties in the European Parliament — the European People’s Party (EPP) and the So...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

The vote on the new European Commission is by simple majority (Photo: © European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

