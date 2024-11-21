Why the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli leader puts EU in a dilemma

As the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes on Thursday (21 November), the EU now faces a critical dilemma: balancing its commitment to international law with its longstanding political and economic ties to Israel. Quo vadis Europa?

Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here