Ad
euobserver
Raji Sourani has been representing Palestinians victims since 2009 before the International Criminal Court — not to be confused with the International Court of Justice, both in the Hague (Photo: Sourani's twitter account)

Interview

Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'

EU & the World
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Raji Sourani, the director and founder of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, is one of the leading human rights lawyers in Gaza. The mere fact that he is still alive is some sort of miracle.

As he travelled from the Hague, to Brussels, Madrid and Dublin, after the opening of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case against Israel, he spoke with EUobserver.

Since Israel launched its military operation in respo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Seven ways Gaza conflict gets misreported in Europe
EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war
Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
German rebuff of Gaza 'genocide' case also has roots in Namibia
Raji Sourani has been representing Palestinians victims since 2009 before the International Criminal Court — not to be confused with the International Court of Justice, both in the Hague (Photo: Sourani's twitter account)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections