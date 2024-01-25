Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'

Raji Sourani, the director and founder of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, is one of the leading human rights lawyers in Gaza. The mere fact that he is still alive is some sort of miracle.
As he travelled from the Hague, to Brussels, Madrid and Dublin, after the opening of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide case against Israel, he spoke with EUobserver.
Since Israel launched its military operation in respo...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
