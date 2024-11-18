Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

EU's Borrell on Gaza: A 'war against the children'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Outgoing EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell castigated Israel for killing children in Gaza on Monday (18 November), but EU countries waved aside his anti-Israel sanctions proposal.

"In Gaza, the most frequent age of the casualties is five years old - this is a war against the children," Borrell said in Brussels after meeting EU foreign ministers.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

