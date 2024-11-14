EU states under pressure to downgrade Israeli ties

EU states are facing new pressure to downgrade relations with Israel, but the sanctions are unlikely to go ahead.
"I will be tabling a proposal that the EU should invoke the human rights clause to suspend the political dialogue with Israel," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in a letter to EU capitals on Wednesday (13 November).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.