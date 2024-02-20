Ad
The estimated cost of reconstructing Gaza is $20bn [€18.5bn] — an extremely conservative estimate, given the scale of the devastation, which UNCTAD said would take the rest of the century to repair (Photo: UNRWA)

EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack

by Arthur Neslen, Brussels,

As Europe awaits an Israeli assault on Rafah that could deliver anything from a massacre to mass ethnic cleansing, it has an important choice to make.

Will it signal that its values and interests are best served by playing Washington's good cop or will it finally use its leverage to end the bloodbath lapping ever closer to its shore?

The EU-Israel association trade agreement enabled a cool €46.8bn of trade last year. Exports rose for both parties by around 20 percent in 2022, w...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arthur Neslen is the author of two critically-acclaimed books about Israeli-Jewish and Palestinian identities: Occupied Minds - A Journey Through The Israeli Psyche and In Your Eyes A Sandstorm - Ways of Being Palestinian. From 2004 to 2009 he was based in Ramallah and Tel Aviv, where he wrote about the Israel-Palestine conflict for the websites of Al Jazeera, the Guardian, the Economist, Haaretz and Jane's Information Group. He is now based in Brussels, writing about the environment for The Guardian and others.

