EU-Israel trade agreement must be on table to stop Rafah attack

As Europe awaits an Israeli assault on Rafah that could deliver anything from a massacre to mass ethnic cleansing, it has an important choice to make.

Will it signal that its values and interests are best served by playing Washington's good cop or will it finally use its leverage to end the bloodbath lapping ever closer to its shore?

The EU-Israel association trade agreement enabled a cool €46.8bn of trade last year. Exports rose for both parties by around 20 percent in 2022, w...