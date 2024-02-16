Chinese train firm subject to first EU probe for foreign subsidies

The EU Commission has launched its first in-depth investigation into foreign subsidies deemed potentially market distortive.

The company under investigation is a Chinese train manufacturer called CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive, a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation, a Chinese state-owned company.

The investigation was announced on Friday afternoon (16 February) after a preliminary review justified an official probe under the so-called EU foreign subsidies rules.

"This shows th...