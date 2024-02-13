Putin — the man who failed Russia

It is a pure joy to read about the achievements of the Vesuvius Challenge that aims to restore texts from scrolls buried in the 79CE Vesuvius eruption.
The eruption obliterated several Roman settlements, notably Pompeii, but the 18th-century excavations in Herculaneum uncovered the Villa of the Papyri, now the largest collection of ancient texts to survive in...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).
Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).