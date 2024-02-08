Czechs and Hungary still delay EU's Israeli-settler blacklist

The Czech republic and Hungary are still delaying an EU blacklist of violent Israeli settlers, but their vetoes look ready to snap under growing pressure.

Czech and Hungarian diplomats told their 25 EU colleagues at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday (8 February) they did not want to discuss the settler issue at this point, diplomatic sources said.

But the Czechs have now publicly stated that their sole objection was a procedural one — that the EU shouldn't blacklist any "terrori...