Ad
euobserver
Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky (left, with back to camera), with Israeli ambassador to the EU Haim Regev (c) and Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz (r) in Brussels in January (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Czechs and Hungary still delay EU's Israeli-settler blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech republic and Hungary are still delaying an EU blacklist of violent Israeli settlers, but their vetoes look ready to snap under growing pressure.

Czech and Hungarian diplomats told their 25 EU colleagues at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday (8 February) they did not want to discuss the settler issue at this point, diplomatic sources said.

But the Czechs have now publicly stated that their sole objection was a procedural one — that the EU shouldn't blacklist any "terrori...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Moral qualms delay EU blacklist of Israeli settlers
EU commission silent on Israeli evidence into UNRWA
Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda
Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky (left, with back to camera), with Israeli ambassador to the EU Haim Regev (c) and Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz (r) in Brussels in January (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections