Jina Amini and Iranian women win 2023 Sakharov Prize 

Jina Mahsa Amini and the women's movement in Iran have won this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Parliament announced on Thursday (19 October), with the winner receiving widespread acclaim.

"These brave women, men & young people have inspired the world through their fight for equality, liberty and dignity," said EU parliament president Roberta Metsola.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, died in a hospital in Tehran after being arrested for ignori...