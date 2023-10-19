Ad
euobserver
Make no mistake: reusable packaging must be scaled up and implemented across Europe. For this to happen, we need to build infrastructure where there is none, and time to implement it from scratch (or almost from scratch) in every town (Photo: Ross Varrette)

Is the end of the disposable coffee cup in sight?

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Aline Maigret, Brussels,

Morning commuters and roasted coffee lovers beware: 16bn paper cups are used for coffee every year, which leads to the cut of 6.5m trees, 15bn litres of wasted water, and the waste of enough energy to power 54,000 homes for a year.

The production of single-use packaging materials (paper-based or other materials) involves high energy consumption, depletes natural resources, and re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Aline Maigret is head of policy at Zero Waste Europe.

Related articles

Over-ambitious packaging reuse targets mustn't kill off recycling
Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?
Lobby for 'sustainable' single use paper packaging risks more deforestation
McDonald's at centre of lobbying blitz against EU packaging waste laws
Make no mistake: reusable packaging must be scaled up and implemented across Europe. For this to happen, we need to build infrastructure where there is none, and time to implement it from scratch (or almost from scratch) in every town (Photo: Ross Varrette)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Aline Maigret is head of policy at Zero Waste Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections