'There is a clean energy economy emerging,' said IEA executive director Fatih Birol (Photo: Unsplash)

IEA says: Go green now, save €11 trillion later

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Staying below 1.5 Celsius warming requires massive clean energy investment but also saves $12 trillion [€11.3 trillion] in fuel expenditure and creates more jobs than are lost, the International Energy Agency concluded in their Net Zero Pathway report published on Tuesday (26 September).

To get on track, fossil fuels need to decline by 25 percent by 2030, renewable energy needs t...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

