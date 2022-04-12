War, Peace and the Green Economy

This magazine is about the world's collective and potentially transformational journey towards a green economy. It is also about taking you, the reader, on what we hope is an equally fascinating "green voyage" across some key parts of Europe as well as to Africa and China.

Editing and writing the magazine has been an unpredictable journey in itself. Our initial plans, drawn up in January, were based on the assumption of continuing peace in Europe.

All that changed suddenly on 24 ...