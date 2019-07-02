Ad
euobserver
EPP 'Spitzenkandidat' Manfred Weber bowed out of the running for either Parliament or Commission presidency on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament battled for years to become the centre of power in the European Union, but gave in on Tuesday (2 July) and accepted a political compromise between the national leaders on the distribution of top posts in the EU.

The parliament's battle for more power was over when Manfred Weber, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lead candidate in the race for the EU commission presidency withdrew his candidacy late on Tuesday - making way for German minister Ursula v...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU leaders push on to break top jobs stalemate
German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs
Weber's 'black box' dilemma
The democratic swindle of the Spitzenkandidat
EPP 'Spitzenkandidat' Manfred Weber bowed out of the running for either Parliament or Commission presidency on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections