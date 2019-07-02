Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

The European Parliament battled for years to become the centre of power in the European Union, but gave in on Tuesday (2 July) and accepted a political compromise between the national leaders on the distribution of top posts in the EU.
The parliament's battle for more power was over when Manfred Weber, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lead candidate in the race for the EU commission presidency withdrew his candidacy late on Tuesday - making way for German minister Ursula v...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
